Belleville Sens Joining TMHF to #ScopeForHope on Hockey Fights Cancer Night 2024

November 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce today details for the club's annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, which will be held this year on Saturday, November 23, 2024, when the B-Sens host the Laval Rocket (the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens).

The Hockey Fights Cancer game is part of a league-wide initiative spearheaded by the National Hockey League, National Hockey League Players Association, and the American Hockey League, designed to unite the hockey community supporting people affected by cancer. This season, the club is teaming up again with the Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation and Quinte Health to raise funds for the Trenton Memorial Hospital's exclusive Cystoscopy bladder cancer screening program, through their #ScopeForHope campaign.

As part of the partnership, Belleville Sens players will visit Trenton Memorial Hospital on November 6 to meet with patients and staff and learn about TMHF's cancer-fighting efforts. Then, on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, special guests will join in for the ceremonial puck drop, with the return of "Pass the Bedpan" and other fundraisers.

"We're incredibly grateful to partner with the Belleville Senators for Hockey Fights Cancer Night," said TMHF Executive Director, Lindsay Dodds. "The team's commitment and the support from fans mean so much to the Trenton Memorial Hospital and, specifically, to the vital cystoscopy equipment needed at TMH. Our #ScopeForHope campaign this season focuses on raising funds for flexible ureteroscopes, which play a critical role in cancer care and beyond, by allowing precise and compassionate treatment in our cystoscopy clinic. This equipment will make a lasting impact, allowing us to provide timely and essential care. Together, with partners like the Senators, we're making a difference for those fighting cancer and ensuring better healthcare for our community."

The B-Sens will also take time to recognize and remember those who have lost their battles with cancer and those who are still fighting during two "I Fight For" moments. A moment of reflection in the pregame, followed by a moment of celebration in-game.

Tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer Night against Laval and all matchups through the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

