IceHogs End Road Trip in Grand Rapids

November 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill- The IceHogs conclude their four-game road trip with a matchup against the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at 6 p.m. from Van Andel Arena.

The IceHogs opened the season against Grand Rapids on Oct.12 and handed the Griffins their lone loss of the 2024-25 season so far. Colton Dach, Kevin Korchinski, Cavan Fitzgerald and Samuel Savoie all found the back of the net in the season opener. Since then, the Griffins have rattled off five consecutive wins to power them to a 6-1 start on the year.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 2-3-0-0, 4 pts (5th Central Division) Grand Rapids- 6-1-0-0, 12 pts (T-1st Central Division)

Watch Live on FloHockey!

Savoie Shines: IceHogs rookie Samuel Savoie is off to a quick start. Savoie picked up three points in two games in Manitoba including a short-handed goal in Sunday's game. The New Brunswick native has four points (tied for team lead) in five games to start the campaign. Savoie scored his first pro goal against the Griffins Oct.12.

IceHogs Signing: Earlier this week, the IceHogs signed veteran forward, Gerry Mayhew to an AHL contract. The 31-year-old spend the last two seasons with the Charlotte Checkers. Mayhew began his career with the Iowa Wild, playing there from 2016-2021. During the 2019-20 season, Mayhew was given the Les Cunningham Award as AHL Most Valuable Player.

Road Warriors: The IceHogs conclude their four-game road trip tonight in Grand Rapids. The IceHogs look to even up their record on the road to 2-2. Rockford will begin a three-game homestand Saturday when they host the Chicago Wolves.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.