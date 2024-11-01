Predators Sign Wiesblatt to Two-Year Deal

November 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Ozzy Wiesblatt to a two-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level.

Wiesblatt has appeared in six games for the Admirals this season, posting two assists, a +1 rating and 12 shots on goal. He ended the 2023-24 season on loan with the Admirals from the San Jose Barracuda - the Sharks' AHL affiliate - recording six points (1g-5a) in 16 regular-season appearances. During Milwaukee's run to the Western Conference Final, the 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward added nine points (2g-7a) in 15 contests, including a five-game point streak (5a) from May 10-22. Before being loaned to the Admirals, Wiesblatt notched 11 points (3g-8a) in 34 games with the Barracuda.

Originally drafted by San Jose in the first round (31st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Wiesblatt has suited up in 107 career AHL games, recording 37 points (12g-25a). Prior to turning pro, Wiesblatt spent parts of five seasons with the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders and helped lead his team to a league title in 2018-19. He tallied 179 points (58g-121a) in 195 career WHL games and served as an alternate captain for the Raiders during his final two seasons. Internationally, the Calgary, Alta., native represented Canada at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, earning a silver medal.

Wiesblatt and the Admirals hit the road for a pair of games this weekend in Winnipeg against the Moose beginning tonight at 7 pm. Milwaukee's next home game will be on Saturday, November 9th at 6 pm against Chicago.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.