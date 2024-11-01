Gulls Swept at Calgary

November 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls fell 6-2 to the Calgary Wranglers Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Sam Colangelo scored a goal for the third consecutive game, giving him five on the season for 5-3=8 points. He leads all AHL rookies in goals and ranks tied for second in points. He leads all San Diego skaters in goals and co-leads in points this season.

Carson Meyer netted his third goal of the season which ties him for second among all Gulls players.

Jansen Harkins recorded his fifth point in three games (2-3=5) with his fifth assist of the season. He co-leads Gulls skaters with 3-5=8 points in seven games.

Pavol Regenda earned his team leading sixth assist of the season, giving him points in back-to-back games (0-2=2).

Nikita Nesterenko tallied third assist of the season.

Oscar Dansk stopped 36 shots.

The Gulls return home to San Diego this weekend for a pair of games against the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday and Sunday night.

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Head Coach Matt McIlvane

On evaluating tonight's game

We felt good about our game on Tuesday. We didn't leave with points, but we did enough great things that you repeat that effort and you're going to win a lot of hockey games and tonight, when we went down two early, it got a little quiet on the bench and then we fought back a bit in the second. We had opportunities when it was 2-1 to even the score. Really from there, it was all Calgary, and I give them credit. They were quicker to pucks, they won a lot of battles tonight and from our side that that's not the way that we expect to play.

On Oscar Dansk tonight

He kept fighting. We're at the very end of the game and still giving them Grade-A chances and I appreciate the way that he kept fighting.

On the penalty kill during the road trip

It's certainly a learning process. As far as learning reads and how we're going to work together as a group. I think that was certainly a positive. When you look at it, we don't need to be putting ourselves down that often, and then once you do, only thing you could do is kill it. So, yeah, there were good moments there.

Right wing Carson Meyer

On the takeaways from tonight's loss to Calgary

Yeah, obviously frustrating results tonight. I think there's a lot of positive takeaways from this, this road trip also, obviously some things to work on. I think we found a great recipe to win games in that second game in Abbotsford, as well as the first in Calgary. And, coming here, it's the first-place team in the division, I think 9-1 now. Obviously, we knew it was going to be a good test. And I think in the first game against them, we showed that we can play with any team in the league. And now, it's just finding a way to do that on a consistent basis.

On finding offensive chemistry

It's sometimes when there's not much momentum in a game or something. It's something small, like just switch a winger can have some sort of an effect on the line or team. And I thought [Nikita Nesterenko] was great with us. He just used his speed and worked hard, and he was making great plays. And it's unfortunate we got it so late. It would have been nice in the first or second period, but I think there was some stuff to build on for us.

On returning to San Diego this weekend

It'll be great. It's a long road trip. Not an easy one but it's going to be great to get back home, sleep in our own beds, get rested and get ready to play in front of the home crowd. It's been a while.

