Morning Skate Report: November 1, 2024

November 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Ontario Reign at Lee's Family Forum for the second of three straight games and the only home matchup of the series. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: FloHockey

Radio: 1230 The Game

NOTES

The Silver Knights will look to build on their momentum from last Sunday's 5-1 win, also against the Ontario Reign. Five Silver Knights recorded multi-point games, a high for the 2024-25 season.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

Henderson is 1-0-0 against Ontario, their best start against any opponent this season. Gage Quinney leads the team in scoring against the Reign, notching two goals against them on October 27. Goaltender Akira Schmid also earned his first win as a Silver Knight, making 31 saves on 32 shots.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Reign stand 10th in the Pacific Division with a 1-4-0 record. Forward Tyler Madden leads Ontario in scoring with three points (2G, 1A) in four games. Rookie forward Aatu Jamsen scored the Reign's lone goal against Henderson on October 27, his first career AHL goal. A seventh round draft pick of the LA Kings, Jamesn joined Ontario in the 2024 offseason after scoring 25 points (14G, 11A) in 36 games with the Liiga's Pelicans. Goaltender Pheonix Copley has a GAA of 4.10 and a save percentage of .855 through his three starts. He holds a 1-2-0 record.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Right on Q: Gage Quinney scored two power play goals Sunday in Ontario, giving him goals in back-to-back games and four goals in his last five contests. Quinney has three power play goals in seven games this season after tallying four in 39 games last season. He led the HSK in power play goals in 2022-23 with ten. The HSK power play was 3-for-9 on Sunday, and is 4-for-13 over the last two games.

Big Addition Addison: Calen Addison notched three assists Sunday, two on the power play, for the fourth 3-point game of his AHL career. Addison has five assists in two games with the Silver Knights. He was signed to a one-year AHL contract with the HSK on October 24.

