Henderson Silver Knights to Participate in Movember & Announce Plans for Hockey Fights Cancer Game
November 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team will take part in Movember, an annual fundraiser that supports men's health initiatives. Six Silver Knights players will be growing mustaches throughout the month of November to raise money for Movember, including Mason Geertsen, Braeden Bowman, Tanner Laczynski, Dysin Mayo, Kai Uchacz, and Matyas Sapovaliv.
Each player will have their own Mo Page, where fans can check in on their mustache growth and donate to the cause.
Additionally, the Silver Knights will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game on Saturday, Nov. 23, where the team will be supporting those in the fight against cancer, and specifically those battling prostate and testicular cancer. Players will wear specialty Movember jerseys that will be auctioned off for charity, and fans in attendance will receive a blue mustache giveaway courtesy of Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada. Additional information regarding the jersey auction will be shared closer to the game. Hockey Fights Cancer is presented by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada.
Fans can now purchase our Movember ticket pack, where they will receive a ticket to our game on Nov. 23, an exclusive HSK branded Movember Beanie, and a $5 donation to the Movember Foundation. This ticket pack starts at just $35 per seat, while supplies last.
- Henderson Silver Knights to Participate in Movember & Announce Plans for Hockey Fights Cancer Game - Henderson Silver Knights
