Stars Skate Past Wolves on Teddy Bear Toss Night

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, got back in the win column with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

On Friday night, 6,024 screaming Stars fans packed the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for Teddy Bear Toss night, where 2,419 stuffed animals were chucked on the ice to be donated to Operation Blue Santa following the Stars first goal of the game buried by Mavrik Bourque in the second period.

Chicago's Ryan Wagner tipped in a shot by Tyson Feist past Matt Murray 5:47 into Friday night's contest to put the road team on top first, 1-0. Despite trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes of action, the Stars outshot the Wolves 13-7 during the opening period.

Bourque slid a shot past Adam Scheel 1:43 into the middle period, which sent stuffed animals flying onto the ice with it being Teddy Bear Toss night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Then at 2:44, Antonio Stranges shelfed a backhanded shot on a breakaway to give the Stars a 2-1 lead.

In the third period, Oskar Back provided insurance for Texas by scoring at 5:59 on the power play to make it 3-1. Matej Blumel added another to make it 4-1 for the Stars at 8:16 by finishing on another power play off a one-timer passed across the slot by Bourque. Fredrik Karlstrom scored a shorthanded empty-net goal with 6:35 left on the clock. Wagner bookended the scoring on the power play with 5:40 remaining in regulation to make it 5-2, where it later stood.

Picking up the win in goal for the Stars, Matt Murray improved to 7-3-1 after turning aside 30 of 32 shots. Scheel came down with the loss to fall to 3-6-1 on the season after surrendering four goals on 37 shots.

The Stars take on the Chicago Wolves again on Saturday night in the two-game series finale at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

