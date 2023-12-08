Stars Skate Past Wolves on Teddy Bear Toss Night
December 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, got back in the win column with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
On Friday night, 6,024 screaming Stars fans packed the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for Teddy Bear Toss night, where 2,419 stuffed animals were chucked on the ice to be donated to Operation Blue Santa following the Stars first goal of the game buried by Mavrik Bourque in the second period.
Chicago's Ryan Wagner tipped in a shot by Tyson Feist past Matt Murray 5:47 into Friday night's contest to put the road team on top first, 1-0. Despite trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes of action, the Stars outshot the Wolves 13-7 during the opening period.
Bourque slid a shot past Adam Scheel 1:43 into the middle period, which sent stuffed animals flying onto the ice with it being Teddy Bear Toss night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Then at 2:44, Antonio Stranges shelfed a backhanded shot on a breakaway to give the Stars a 2-1 lead.
In the third period, Oskar Back provided insurance for Texas by scoring at 5:59 on the power play to make it 3-1. Matej Blumel added another to make it 4-1 for the Stars at 8:16 by finishing on another power play off a one-timer passed across the slot by Bourque. Fredrik Karlstrom scored a shorthanded empty-net goal with 6:35 left on the clock. Wagner bookended the scoring on the power play with 5:40 remaining in regulation to make it 5-2, where it later stood.
Picking up the win in goal for the Stars, Matt Murray improved to 7-3-1 after turning aside 30 of 32 shots. Scheel came down with the loss to fall to 3-6-1 on the season after surrendering four goals on 37 shots.
The Stars take on the Chicago Wolves again on Saturday night in the two-game series finale at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2023
- Rory Kerins Notches Three Points in Calgary Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Shut Out IceHogs - San Diego Gulls
- Hunt Nets Two Goals In Eagles' 4-2 Victory Over Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Admirals Tame Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins Open Three-Game Weekend with 5-2 Loss to Senators - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Tripped up by Checkers, Drop Second Straight - Rochester Americans
- Sens Earn Third Straight Win, Extend Point Streak To Five Games, With Victory Over Griffins - Belleville Senators
- Iowa's Third Period Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Defeat - Iowa Wild
- Stars Skate Past Wolves on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Texas Stars
- Gulls Dominate Hogs at BMO Center - Rockford IceHogs
- Dipietro, P-Bruins Blank Phantoms for Sixth Straight Victory - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Torch Amerks 6-1 Behind Perlini Hat Trick - Charlotte Checkers
- Alex Belzile Stars in Return to Laval as Wolf Pack Storm Back to Win 4-3 in Shootout - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Downed by Stars 5-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Nylander Nabs Two as Penguins Trounce Monsters, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Take Down Bears, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Come up Short in 5-3 Loss to Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets' Daws Victorious Versus Islanders in Return Game, 4-1 - Utica Comets
- Bears' Win Streak Snapped in 4-1 Loss to Crunch - Hershey Bears
- Game Notes: MB at CGY - Calgary Wranglers
- Morning Skate Report: December 8, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Predators Assign Two to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Western Mass News/Cozi TV to Broadcast Six Thunderbirds Games in 2023-24 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Knockout Poker Tournament at Turning Stone Resort Casino January 10 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Head North for Weekend Series with Rocket - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Rockford Welcomes San Diego to Stateline for First Meeting Since 2017 - Rockford IceHogs
- Bjork out 7-10 Days with Facial Injury - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Sign Tanner Laderoute to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Condors at Reign, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #21: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Begin Six-Game Road Trip in Utica - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Stars Skate Past Wolves on Teddy Bear Toss Night
- Texas Stars Recall Defenseman Jake Murray from Idaho
- Condors Skate Past Stars to Salvage Split
- Texas Ties Game Twice Late Before Winning in Shootout
- Stars Forwards Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven Win AHL Monthly Awards