Game Preview: Condors at Reign, 7 p.m.

December 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (7-7-1, 15pts) @ ONTARIO REIGN (13-6-2, 28pts)

The Condors open a home-and-home series with the Reign.

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (Toyota Arena, Ontario, Calif.)

BROADCAST

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio

iHeartRadio App

AHLTV.com

Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps from.

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors open a home-and home series on the road against Ontario.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield earned five of a possible six points with a 6-4 win over Texas on Saturday. Lane Pederson and Cameron Wright each scored twice for the Condors.

EVERYONE LOVES THE DRAKE

Drake Caggiula led the entire American Hockey League in scoring last week with seven points (1g-6a) in three games. He recorded back-to-back, three-point nights against Texas with three assists on Saturday.

UPS AND DOWNS

Philip Broberg was loaned to the Condors yesterday and expected to play tonight, while Ben Gleason earned his first recall to Edmonton. Broberg has played 10 games with the Oilers this season and has 29 points (6g-23a) in 42 career AHL games. Gleason had nine points (2g-7a) in 14 games with Bakersfield this season.

WRIGHT-ING HIS STORY

Cameron Wright has three goals in his last two games, including his first AHL goal and his first multi-goal night. His line with Pederson and Caggiula combined for seven points on Saturday.

FIRING IT

After eclipsing the 30-shot plateau just once in their opening eight games, the Condors have fired at least 30 shots in five of their last seven games.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 6-1-1 when scoring at least three goals this season. Saturday's six-goal effort was their most this season.

IN THE IE

Bakersfield is 8-8-2 in its last 18 games in Ontario. Last season, the Condors went 4-3-1 overall against the Reign.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Ontario is 7-2-1 in its last 10, boosted by the return of Samuel Fagemo. After being reclaimed off waivers, Fagemo has 10 goals in 10 games with the Reign. Rookie Brandt Clarke is seventh in the leauge scoring race, and leads all d-men with 22 points (5g-17a) in 21 games.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home tomorrow for Calvin Pickard Youth Jersey Giveaway. A large crowd is expected.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.