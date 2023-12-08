Bridgeport Islanders Begin Six-Game Road Trip in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. - The Bridgeport Islanders (6-13-1-0) open a season-long, six-game road trip with a 7 p.m. faceoff against the Utica Comets (7-8-3-0) tonight. It's the first of two visits to the Adirondack Bank Center this season. The Islanders are hoping to snap a two-game slide and an eight-game losing streak on the road dating back to Oct. 14th. Last time out, Kyle MacLean scored once and added an assist, and Otto Koivula had two helpers, in a 4-3 loss to the Providence Bruins at home on Saturday. MacLean, Koivula and Dennis Cholowski (goal) all extended their active point streaks to three games, while Ken Appleby (3-4-0) turned aside 18 shots.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game marks the second of four meetings between the Islanders and Comets this season, and the first of two in Utica, New York. Bridgeport returns to Utica on Mar. 22nd. The Islanders are 1-0-0-0 against the Comets this season following a 2-1 overtime win in their home opener on Oct. 21st, led by Matt Maggio's first professional goal and Robin Salo's OT winner just 73 seconds into the extra frame. Kyle MacLean had a game-high two points (2a). The Islanders suffered a 5-2 loss in their only trip to Utica last season. Jeff Kubiak and Ruslan Iskhakov both scored on Dec. 16, 2022.

VIEW FROM UTICA

Head coach Kevin Dineen's club snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-6 win over the Cleveland Monsters on the road last Sunday. Forwards Samuel Laberge and Timur Ibragimov led the offense with one goal and two assists each. Utica is sixth in the North Division, four points behind Belleville with two games in hand. Former Bridgeport forward Arnaud Durandeau has one assist in three games with the Comets since the Nov. 26th trade. Utica has won three of its last four home games and has scored six times in two of those.

THREE'S COMPANY

Dennis Cholowski, Otto Koivula and Kyle MacLean all take three-game point streaks into the weekend. No one has had a longer streak for the Islanders this season. Cholowski has three points (1g, 2a) over that span and leads the team with 11 assists this season. MacLean paces Bridgeport with five points (3g, 2a) in the last three games, while Koivula has four points (1g, 3a) during that time. Koivula has a goal in three straight games on the road.

SPORTY SPECIAL TEAMS

The Islanders have scored a power-play goal in four straight games and five of their last six, their best stretch of the season. They are 4-for-14 in four games since Nov. 25th (28.6%) and 5-for-17 since Nov. 19th (29.4%). On the other end, Bridgeport's penalty kill is 19-for-21 over its last eight games and now leads the AHL outright in success rate (88.1%) and power-play goals allowed (8).

TYCE'S RETURN

Tyce Thompson makes his first trip back to Utica since he was acquired by the New York Islanders for Arnaud Durandeau on Nov. 26th. It will be just his third game with Bridgeport. Thompson has one assist in two games with the Islanders since recording five assists in 15 games with the Comets to begin the season. The 24-year-old played his 100th AHL game last Saturday.

QUICK HITS

Jeff Kubiak is expected to play his 291st game with Bridgeport, tying Steven Regier (2004-08) for sixth place on the team's all-time list... Dennis Cholowski is tied for 15th among AHL defensemen with 13 points... Jakub Skarek is fourth among all AHL goaltenders in minutes played (770:33)... Robin Salo is in line to play his 100th AHL game tomorrow in Springfield... The Islanders have held their opponents to less than 30 shots in three straight games and now rank seventh in the league in shots allowed per game (27.80)... The Islanders released Jackson Cates from his PTO on Thursday.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (11-7-7): Last: 7-3 W vs. Columbus, last night -- Next: Tomorrow vs. Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (7-9-2-1): Last: 5-2 L vs. Norfolk, Saturday -- Next: Tonight vs. Adirondack, 7:05 p.m. ET

