Morning Skate Report: December 8, 2023

SAN JOSE, C.A. - The Henderson Silver Knights will look to snap their losing streak in their first of two matchups against the San Jose Barracuda. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

SNAPPING THE STREAK

After three combined losses against Calgary and Ontario, the Silver Knights are looking to get back in the win column with their weekend series against San Jose.

"It's always frustrating," said forward Byron Froese. "Losing's frustrating, especially a couple in a row like we have. It just takes digging in that much deeper, and committing to the team game that much more."

For Head Coach Ryan Craig, that means focusing on setting the tone with a strong, fast-paced start.

"We're going to focus on our start tonight, and try and build off some more urgency," he said after Friday's morning skate. "Staying harder on the puck, playing off the shot - I think it can help us create some more offense."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Danil Gushchin leads the Barracuda with 15 points (6G, 9A) in 18 games. He also tallied one points (0G, 1A) in two NHL games with the San Jose Sharks this season. Gushchin played an additional two games for the NHL club last season, tallying a goal and an assist in two games. He has been held pointless for the last two games, after snapping a five-game pointless streak with goals against Ontario and Coachella Valley.

Forward Thomas Bordeleau is tied to lead San Jose in goals with six. He has scored 11 points (6G, 5A) over 12 AHL games. Bordeleau, who played with HSK forward Brendan Brisson at the University of Michigan, also played in six games with the Sharks this season, recording 2 points (1G, 1A) over that stretch. It marks his third stint with the NHL club, having played eight games for them in 2021-22 and another eight in 2022-23. He has recorded three points, a goal and two assists, over the team's last five games.

San Jose currently rosters only one qualified goalie, rookie Georgi Romanov. In eight games with the Barracuda, he has averaged 3.50 goals against with a .892 save percentage. He was called up to San Jose after two games with their ECHL affiliate, the Wichita Thunder. Romanov played for Yekaterinburg Automobilist of the KHL and Gornyak-UGMK of the VHL during the 2022-23 season.

FURTHER NOTES

Defenseman Lukas Cormier is day-to-day

Goaltender Jesper Vikman is week-to-week

Forward Gage Quinney is day-to-day

