Gulls Dominate Hogs at BMO Center
December 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs losing streak continues after a 7-0 loss to the San Diego Gulls. A shutout performance by Gulls goaltender Tomas Suchanek and a couple of power-play goals gave San Diego the upper hand in its shutout victory in the stateline.
In the first period of play, the Gulls struck first on a power-play goal by Andrew Agozzino after a slashing call against the IceHogs (11:08). Agozzino skated up the left side of the ice and sent a wrister into the net to start the scoring.
Agozzino scored again in the first period with a little over three minutes left in the first period, on a backhand pass from Jacob Perreault to the right side of the net to double the Gulls lead (16:47).
The Gulls attacked the Hogs early with two goals in the first three minutes of play in the second period. Perreault scored on a faceoff on the right faceoff circle (1:26). Chase De Leo won the faceoff and Perreault skated towards the loose puck under the skirmish and sent a quick shot at the net.
Shortly after, Nathan Gaucher scored on an odd-man rush at the blue line (2:46). Nikita Nesterenko stole the puck and sent a short pass to Gaucher for the fourth goal of the game.
Jaxson Stauber was called off the bench as Drew Commesso was pulled from the game after 37 minutes of play and 12 saves.
The Gulls tallied another goal with two seconds left in the period. A battle against the boards led to the Gulls taking control of the puck behind the net where Brayden Tracey and Nathan Gaucher set up Judd Caulfield with a pass in the slot leading to a goal to put the Gulls ahead 5-0 (19:58).
In the final period, the Gulls continued to run up the scoreboard early. Braden Tracey sent a one-timer into the net to lead the Hogs by a touchdown (0:23). The Gulls scored the "extra-point" with a power-play goal by Gleen Gawdin giving Sad Diego a 7-0 lead (6:35).
Thomas Suchanek completed the shutout for the Gulls with 21 saves. Stauber stopped 12 of 15 shots.
The IceHogs return tomorrow for game two against the San Diego Gulls. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
