Dipietro, P-Bruins Blank Phantoms for Sixth Straight Victory

Allentown, PA - Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped all 19 shots he faced, helping the Providence Bruins to their sixth straight win, a 2-0 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday night at the PPL Center. Forward Georgii Merkulov recorded a goal and an assist in the contest. Defenseman Reilly Walsh found the back of the net as well.

How It Happened

While playing 5-on-3, Merkulov zipped a pass from the corner of the ice to the blue paint where it deflected off a defender's stick and into the top shelf of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 10:17 remaining in the second period. Jayson Megna and Fabian Lysell were credited with the assists.

Walsh fired a wrist shot from the point that beat the goaltender on the blocker side for a power play goal, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 11:51 to play in the third period. Justin Brazeau and Merkulov received assists on the tally.

Stats

DiPietro's shutout was his second of the season and third of his career.

Brazeau has points in four straight contests with five total in that span.

DiPietro stopped all 19 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 25 shots.

The Providence power play went 2-for-6, and the penalty kill was 5-for-5.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, December 9 at Mohegan Sun Arena. Puck drop is set for 6:05 P.M.

