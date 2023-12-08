Penguins Sign Tanner Laderoute to PTO

December 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Tanner Laderoute to a professional tryout agreement.

Laderoute has scored seven goals with the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers, which ranks second on the team. The 26-year-old also owns the fifth-highest point total on the Nailers with 15.

Laderoute is in his first full season of professional hockey after a five-year collegiate career with the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Laderoute captained the Bulldogs during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, and he won the NCAA National Championship in 2018-19.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Laderoute was a decorated student-athlete off the ice, as well. He was named an NCHC Distinguished Scholar Athlete in each of his five seasons with the Bulldogs, and he was declared Minnesota-Duluth's E.L. "Duce" Rasmussen Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year last year.

In 172 career games with the Bulldogs, Laderoute registered 30 goals and 28 assists for 58 points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Dec. 8, against the Cleveland Monsters. Puck drop for the Penguins and Monsters is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.