Penguins Sign Tanner Laderoute to PTO
December 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Tanner Laderoute to a professional tryout agreement.
Laderoute has scored seven goals with the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers, which ranks second on the team. The 26-year-old also owns the fifth-highest point total on the Nailers with 15.
Laderoute is in his first full season of professional hockey after a five-year collegiate career with the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Laderoute captained the Bulldogs during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, and he won the NCAA National Championship in 2018-19.
A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Laderoute was a decorated student-athlete off the ice, as well. He was named an NCHC Distinguished Scholar Athlete in each of his five seasons with the Bulldogs, and he was declared Minnesota-Duluth's E.L. "Duce" Rasmussen Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year last year.
In 172 career games with the Bulldogs, Laderoute registered 30 goals and 28 assists for 58 points.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Dec. 8, against the Cleveland Monsters. Puck drop for the Penguins and Monsters is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
