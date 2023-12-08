Game Notes: MB at CGY

The Wranglers are riding a six-game winning streak into the weekend as they get set to host the Manitoba Moose at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday night.

Puck drop: 7pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Dec 8, 2023 7:00pm vs Manitoba Scotiabank Saddledome

Dec 10, 2023 1:00pm vs Manitoba Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-2-Head:

This is the second meeting of the season between the Wranglers and Moose, as they squared off for a two-game set to start the season, splitting the contests with a win apiece.

Calgary (15-4-1) currently lead the Pacific Division and sit T-2nd in the AHL standings with 31 points.

Manitoba is playing .500 hockey in the early going this season, with a 9-9-0 record so far, which has them sitting fifth in the Central Division, however they have won three-straight games heading into Friday night.

The Wranglers have picked up W's in their last six games in a row and are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Emilio Pettersen

Keep an eye on Emilo Pettersen tonight.

Pettersen picked up three points (1g,2a) in his last game against the Henderson Silver Knights and was named Player of the Game.

He has 15 points (4g,11a) in 20 games this season, and has five points in his last five contests.

ONE TIMERS:

Matt Coronato and Ben Jones are tied for the team lead in points with 18.

Coronato and Adam Klapka are tied for the Wranglers lead in goals scored with 8.

Oscar Dansk (5-1-1) has the third best SV% in the AHL 0.929 and is seventh overall in GAA with 2.33

