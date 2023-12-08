Syracuse Crunch to Hold Knockout Poker Tournament at Turning Stone Resort Casino January 10

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Turning Stone Resort Casino will host the Syracuse Crunch Knockout Poker Tournament on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Syracuse Crunch players will participate in a No Limit Hold'em poker tournament beginning at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the Poker Room at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Any fan that eliminates a Crunch player from the tournament will win that player's jersey, along with an autograph. Turning Stone will also raffle off two full team signed jerseys at the end of the event. Additional photo opportunities will be available with Crunch players throughout the event.

Registration will begin at 5 p.m., two hours prior to the start of the tournament. The buy-in is $125 ($100 for the prize pool, $20 entry fee and $5 dealer toke).

Participating players will be announced at a later date.

The Syracuse Crunch Knockout Poker tournament is just one of the exciting poker events taking place at Turning Stone this year. In March, Turning Stone will host New York's only World Series of Poker® (WSOP) tournament series. Poker players have many opportunities to compete in the WSOP satellite events throughout the rest of 2023, with events culminating at Turning Stone in March 2024 with the 12-day Circuit Tournament Series, where players will be vying more than $1 million guaranteed in cash winnings and a chance to win a seat in the nationally-televised WSOP "Tournament of Champions" in Las Vegas.

A renowned, award-winning destination resort in Upstate New York, Turning Stone Resort Casino features world-class amenities including five hotels, two spas, five golf courses, more than 20 dining options, a 125,000 square foot Las Vegas-style gaming floor, NY Rec & Social Club, new sports lounge opening in December, The Showroom, a 5,000 seat arena, and several nightlife venues.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

