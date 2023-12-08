Hunt Nets Two Goals In Eagles' 4-2 Victory Over Tucson

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado defenseman Brad Hunt netted a pair of goals, while forward Tanner Kero notched a goal and an assist, as the Eagles defeated the Tucson Roadrunners 4-2 on Friday. Goaltender Arvid Holm made 17 saves on 19 shots to collect the win in net, as Colorado finished a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill to preserve the victory.

The first period saw the Eagles kill off three Tucson power plays, while failing to cash in on their lone opportunity on the man-advantage. Colorado would go on to outshoot the Roadrunners 11-7 in the first frame and the two teams headed to the intermission with the contest still scoreless.

Hunt would open the scoring 3:55 into the second period when he fired a shot from the corner that would catch off goaltender Matthew Villata and spill into the back of the net, giving the Eagles a 1-0 edge.

Just 3:39 later, Hunt would strike again when he launched a shot from the point that would deflect off a Tucson defenseman and past Villalta. The goal was Hunt's seventh of the season and stretched Colorado's advantage to 2-0.

An Eagles turnover would allow Roadrunners forward Aku Raty to skate through the right-wing circle before lighting the lamp with a wrister, slicing the deficit to 2-1 with 9:34 remaining in the middle frame.

Colorado would expand its lead just 2:12 into the third period when forward Ondrej Pavel flushed home a loose puck at the top of the crease, putting the Eagles up, 3-1.

Tucson would fight back once again, as forward Colin Thiesen buried a sweeping shot from the high slot to trim Colorado's lead to 3-2 at the 6:16 mark of the final frame.

The Roadrunners would eventually pull Villalta in favor of the extra attacker in the final minutes of the contest. It would be Kero who would take advantage of the situation, as he launched a shot from his own zone into the vacant net, giving the Eagles a 4-2 advantage with just 56 seconds remaining in the contest.

Colorado outshot Tucson by a final count of 27-19, as the Eagles finished the night 0-for-4 on the power play. Villalta suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 27 shots.

