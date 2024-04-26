Colorado Wins 5-4 OT Thriller to Force Decisive Game Three

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Ryan Wagner tipped home the game-winning goal just 3:06 into overtime, as the Eagles forced a decisive Game Three on Sunday with a 5-4 win over the Abbotsford Canucks in Game Two of their playoff series on Friday. Goaltender Ivan Prosevtov earned the win in net, making 20 saves on 24 shots. Colorado forward Cal Burke paced the offense with a goal and an assist, as five different Eagles skaters found the back of the net.

Colorado would net the game's first goal when forward Nikolai Kovalenko fielded a cross-slot pass and snapped a wrister into the back of the net, giving the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 13:09 mark of the first period.

Just 1:16 later, a 2-on-1 rush would set up forward Tanner Kero to slide home a backhander at the top of the crease, pushing Colorado's lead to 2-0.

Abbotsford would strike back with just 50 seconds remaining in the period, when forward Aatu Raty camped in front of the net and deflected a shot past Prosvetov, slicing the deficit to 2-1.

The Eagles would start the second period with a bang, as Burke forced the puck free at center ice before racing through the right-wing circle and feeding a backhander past Canucks goalie Zach Sawchenko. The goal was Burke's second of the postseason and extended Colorado's advantage to 3-1 at the 6:06 mark of the middle frame.

Another Abbotsford turnover would lead to another goal, as forward Spencer Smallman intercepted a pass at the side of the crease, setting him up to roof home a backhander, putting the Eagles up 4-1 with 10:32 remaining in the second stanza.

The Canucks would answer back when defenseman Christian Wolanin tracked down a loose puck in the low slot and tucked it into the back of the net, trimming Colorado's lead to 4-2 at the 10:53 mark of the period.

Abbotsford would then cut the deficit to 4-3 when a power play allowed forward Linus Karlsson to curl in front of the crease before forcing the puck past Prosvetov with only 1:58 left.

The Eagles would outshoot the Canucks 10-9 in the period and carried their 4-3 advantage into the second intermission.

The third period would see Abbotsford level the score, as defenseman Akito Hirose lit the lamp with a shot from the corner, tying the game at 4-4 at the 10:47 mark of the final frame.

With 60 minutes not enough to determine a winner, the contest would shift to sudden-death overtime. In the extra session, Wagner camped out on top of the crease, allowing him to deflect a shot from the point into the back of the net, giving Colorado the 5-4 victory at the 3:06 mark. The win now ties the best-of-three series at one game apiece.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Abbotsford Canucks in Game Three of the Calder Cup Playoffs on Sunday, April 28 th at 3:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Tickets for all playoff games are on sale now. You can find more information on ticket packages by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

