Keaton Pehrson Signs AHL Deal for Next Season

April 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers announced today that defenseman Keaton Pehrson has been signed to a one-year, two-way AHL contract for next season.

Pehrson, 25, recently concluded a college career that saw him post 36 points (1g, 35a) in 162 games over five seasons - four with Michigan before joining the University of North Dakota for his final campaign.

The 6-foot-2 blue liner helped guide the Wolverines to back-to-back Big-10 titles in 2021-22 and 2022-23 and played alongside both Will Lockwood and Mackie Samoskevich during his tenure at Michigan.

