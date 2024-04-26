Hayes Joins IceHogs from OHL

The Rockford IceHogs announced today that forward Gavin Hayes has been reassigned by the Chicago Blackhawks from the Soo Greyhounds.

Hayes, 19, pieced together another outstanding season in the OHL between the Flint Firebirds and the Soo Greyhounds. The forward tabbed 76 total points (37G, 39A) in 55 combined games and added 16 points (7G, 9A) in 11 playoff contests for Soo. Hayes was selected in the third round (66th overall) in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Blackhawks and signed a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2025-26 season on Apr. 3, 2023. The 6-foot-2, 176-pound forward helped Team USA capture Gold at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship this last winter and had two assists in seven games.

Rockford hosts the Grand Rapids Griffins for Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals on Saturday, Apr. 27 with puck drop at 7 p.m.

