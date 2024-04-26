Poirier Delivers 41-Save Shutout as Stars Sweep Moose

April 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars' Remi Poirier on game night

(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander ) Texas Stars' Remi Poirier on game night(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander )

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, swept the Manitoba Moose in a best-of-three first round series thanks to a 41-save 2-0 shutout from Remi Poirier in Game Two on Thursday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Poirier stopped 14 shots in the opening period to keep the Moose off the board, while Fredrik Karlstrom gave Texas a 1-0 lead when he sent a wrist shot from the top of the left circle past Thomas Milic for a power play goal. The Stars carried the narrow lead into the second period.

Manitoba kept peppering Poirier in the middle frame, but the Stars goaltender stopped 16 more shots to keep his team in front heading into the third. The Moose had a 30-17 shots advantage after 40 minutes.

Karlstrom added an insurance goal 2:31 into the third period when he lifted a backhander off the glove of Milic and into the net to make it 2-0. It was his third career playoff goal in just his fourth game dating back to the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, after missing all of the 2023 playoffs with a season-ending injury.

Poirier made 11 more saves in the third period to close out his first playoff shutout with 41 total stops. It was just the fifth playoff shutout in team history and first since Mike McKenna shut out the Tucson Roadrunners on May 9, 2018 in Game Four of a second round series.

The Stars advanced to face the Milwaukee Admirals in a best-of-five Central Division Semifinal series that starts Thursday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Game Two is Saturday, May 4 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday at www.texasstars.com/tickets at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park box office.

