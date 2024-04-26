Game Day: CGY at TUC Game 2

April 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Potential clincher.

The Wranglers are one win away from advancing to the next round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Calgary can finish off the best-of-three series with the Tucson Roadrunners after a 2-0 win on Wednesday.

Dustin Wolf made 46-saves for the shutout in game one with Cole Schwindt scoring the game winner in the second period and Matt Coronato adding an empty netter. A win tonight would send the Wranglers to the second-round to battle the top-seeded Coachella Valley Firebirds in the Pacific Division Semi-Final best-of-five.

Tucson did all they could to solve Wolf on Wednesday but will need to find another gear at home on Friday night if they want to extend the series. It was the first time this season the Roadrunners were shutout when taking more than 30 shots.

Puck drop: 8 p.m. MT on AHL TV with Sandra Prusina and Cassandra Vilgrain (Click the away team feed)

Next Games:

Sunday April 28, 8 p.m. MT *If Necessary

Regular Season Leading Scorers:

Wranglers:

Adam Klapka - 46 points (21G, 25A)

Ben Jones - 43 points (21G, 22A)

Matt Coronato 42 points (15G, 27A)

Roadrunners:

Josh Doan - 46 points (26G, 20A)

Aku Raty - 44 points (15G, 29A)

Jan Jenik - 36 points (16G, 20A)

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Adam Klapka

Keep your eye on Adam Klapka tonight.

Klapka led the Wranglers in scoring in the regular season and thought he had a goal in the opener but it was deemed that it was batted in with his hand instead of the shaft of his stick.

American Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2024

