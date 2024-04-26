Pacific Division First Round Game 2: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Calgary Wranglers

April 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Pacific Division First Round Game 2: Tucson Roadrunners (2) vs. Calgary Wranglers (7) - Calgary Leads 1-0

Time: Friday, April 26, 7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona

The Tucson Roadrunners enter game two of the best-of-three series down 1-0 versus the Calgary Wranglers after being blanked 2-0 in game one after a late empty-net goal. The Roadrunners put in a great effort on Wednesday; outshooting the Wranglers 46-35. All-Star netminder Dustin Wolf put on a show for Calgary; stopping all 46 shots he faced en-route to the game one victory. Tucson now must win tonight to force game three of the series Sunday.

Three things:

The Roadrunners put up 46 shots in Friday's 2-0 loss; marking the ninth time in the last 13 games that they have put up 36 shots or better. This also includes three of those games in which the Roadrunners have over 40 shots. The 46 shots on Friday tied for the most in a Roadrunners playoff game with last season; which was also in game one of last year's Pacific Division First Round of the playoffs against Coachella Valley on April 19, 2023. The Roadrunners lost that match against the Coachella Valley Firebirds but went on to win game two and force a game three.

During the regular season, Tucson was better in game two the season series. In game one of a season series that was two games or more, the Roadrunners had 9-6-0-1 record at home. In game two, the Roadrunners were much better at home with an 11-3-1-1 record. The team also plays better with more games in a shorter number of days. At zero days of rest the Roadrunners are 19-7-3-0 and 11-4-1-0 at the TCC. With one day of rest, which is the scenario for tonight's game, Tuson is 7-3-0-1 and 3-1-0-0 at home.

Despite Friday's game one loss, goaltender Matthew Villata was stellar in the Roadrunners crease: stopping 33 of 34 shots. Out of all the goaltenders who started in game one of the first round; Villalta was third in saves (33) and was one of five goaltenders who allowed one goal or less. With ending April as one of the hottest goalies in the AHL; Villalta now rolls into game two with a 1.70 goals against average and .937 save percentage in his last seven starts including the regular season.

What's the word?

"I'm not expecting it to be all sunshine and rainbows in the playoffs; there's going to be some bumps and bruises, but our group is built for it."

Tucson forward Josh Doan on being down 1-0 in the series and facing elimination in game two.

Number to Know:

3-0 - The Roadrunners this season are 3-0 when breaking a shutout streak against themselves. The latest came on March 30 where they were shutout for two games in a row; and then went on to win 7-3 versus the San Diego Gulls.

Latest Transactions:

ON THE AIR:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, following with "The Voice of The Roadrunners" Adrian Denny as he brings all the action from WhiteOut Tucson. The game can also be seen on AHLtv.

American Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2024

