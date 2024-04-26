Dallas Stars Recall Mavrik Bourque from Texas

April 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Mavrik Bourque

(Texas Stars, Credit: Rick Crossman) Texas Stars forward Mavrik Bourque(Texas Stars, Credit: Rick Crossman)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Mavrik Bourque from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Bourque was named the winner of the Les Cunningham Award as the American Hockey League's Most Valuable Player for the 2023-24 regular season. The 22-year-old led the league with 77 points (26-51- 77) in 71 games, earning the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL's scoring champion. Bourque also paced the AHL and set a franchise record with 256 shots on goal, finished second with 51 assists and shared third with 20 power-play assists. Bourque is the first scoring champion to also win Most Valuable Player since Chicago's Kenny Agostino claimed both in 2016-17. Bourque has appeared in 147 games with the Texas Stars over three seasons and has recorded 129 points (47-82- 129).

The Plessisville, Quebec native had two goals and four points (2-2- 4) in Texas' 6-3 victory over Manitoba in Game 1 of the Central Division First Round on April 23. He has three goals and eight points (3-5- 8) in 10 career AHL postseason contests.

Bourque made his NHL debut with Dallas on April 6 against the Chicago Blackhawks, logging two shots in 10:56 minutes of ice time.

The 5-foot-10, 191-pound forward was selected by Dallas in the first round (30th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

