Phantoms Announce Round 2 Schedule

Allentown, PA - Following their incredible overtime win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to sweep the Round 1 Calder Cup Playoffs matchup, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced their schedule in a Best-of-5 series against the defending champion Hershey Bears in Round 2.

Get ready to Rally the Valley AGAIN, Phantoms Phans!!

Games 1 and 2 will be at GIANT Center in Hershey on Wednesday, May 1 and Saturday, May 4.

Playoff hockey returns to PPL Center for Games 3 and 4 of the season on Wednesday, May 8 and Saturday, May 11.

If the series makes it to a fifth and final game then that would take place back at Hershey on Sunday, May 12.

Calder Cup Playoffs Schedule - Round 2

Game 1 - Wednesday, May 1 (7:00 p.m.) - at GIANT Center, Hershey

Game 2 - Saturday, May 4 (7:00 p.m.) - at GIANT Center, Hershey

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 8 (7:05 p.m.) - at PPL Center, Lehigh Valley

Game 4 - Saturday, May 11 (7:05 p.m.) - at PPL Center, Lehigh Valley

Game 5 - Sunday, May 12 (7:00 p.m.) - at GIANT Center, Hershey

An incredible "Orange Out" atmosphere boosted the Phantoms in the team's first home playoff win in six years. Fans waving rally towels and wearing orange "Rally the Valley" T-Shirts brought an electric atmosphere to an incredibly intense and tense night of hockey in which the Phantoms rallied from behind three times to tie the game before Jacob Gaucher deposited the overtime winner to vault the Orange and Black into a second-round matchup with their rivals from Chocolatetown.

It was a magical evening with a playoff game that rates among the best all-time in Lehigh Valley Phantoms' history.

Hershey won the Calder Cup last season and ran away with the regular season title this year with 53 wins and 111 points. But the Phantoms know the Hershey Bears well having played them 12 times in the regular season.

Individual game tickets and Playoff Ticket Strips are available now for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms including both upcoming home games on Wednesday, May 8 and Saturday, May 11.

We're ready for more Orange Out intensity as the Lehigh Valley continues its Rally for the Phantoms!

