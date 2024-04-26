Bears Announce Schedule for Atlantic Division Semifinals vs. Lehigh Valley

April 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the schedule for the club's Atlantic Division Semifinals playoff series versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Hershey, the No. 1-seeded club in the Atlantic Division and the defending Calder Cup Champions, will square off with No. 6-seeded Lehigh Valley in a best-of-five series. This will mark Hershey's first action in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs after earning a bye in the First Round.

The complete schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - Wednesday, May 1 vs. Lehigh Valley, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

Game 2 - Saturday, May 4 vs. Lehigh Valley, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 8 at Lehigh Valley, PPL Center, 7:05 p.m.

*Game 4 - Saturday, May 11 at Lehigh Valley, PPL Center, 7:05 p.m.

*Game 5 - Sunday, May 12 vs. Lehigh Valley, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*If Necessary. All times are Eastern.

Tickets for Hershey's home games will go on sale on Saturday, April 27 at 10 a.m. online via Ticketmaster.

This marks Hershey's first playoff series versus Lehigh Valley since the Atlantic Division Semifinals in 2017. That year, the Bears claimed the series in a decisive Game 5 in Allentown. Hershey went 8-2-0-2 versus Lehigh Valley this season, and the Bears are looking to become the first team in the American Hockey League to repeat as champions since Hershey did it in 2008-09 and 2009-10.

Fans are asked to continue to check HersheyBears.com and the club's social media channels for the latest updates on the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

