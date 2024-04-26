Providence Bruins Sign Quinn Wichers to Professional Try-Out

April 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, April 26, that the Providence Bruins have signed defenseman Quinn Wichers to a professional try-out.

Wichers, 26, played in 52 games with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL this season, tallying two goals and 14 assists for 16 points. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defenseman has appeared in 26 career AHL games with the San Diego Gulls and the Tucson Roadrunners.

The Metcalfe, Ontario, native spent four seasons at Mercyhurst College before turning professional in 2021.

