Crunch Fall to Amerks, 3-2, in Game 1

April 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Rochester Americans, 3-2, in Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals tonight at Blue Cross Arena.

The Crunch are down 0-1 in the best-of-five series.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 23-of-26 shots. Devon Levi turned aside 35-of-37 in net for the Amerks. Syracuse was held scoreless on two power play opportunities, while Rochester scored on their lone man-advantage.

The Amerks were first on the board just 1:01 into the game when Anton Wahlberg stick handled past Crunch defensemen and tucked the puck past Halverson. Rochester doubled their lead with a power-play goal at 13:38. Lukas Rousek set up Noah Östlund for a one-timer from the right circle.

The Crunch stole one back late in the middle frame with Dylan Duke's first pro goal. He chased the puck down into the left circle and beat Levi with a quick shot from a sharp angle.

Syracuse knotted the score, 2-2, at the 7:59 mark of the third period. Jordy Bellerive grabbed the puck in the neutral zone, sped across the blue line and sniped a shot from the left circle. Just 2:22 later, Rochester regained their lead. Isak Rosén was down low to tip in a right-point shot from Zach Metsa. Despite peppering shots on net, the Crunch were unable to find another equalizer and the Amerks took the win.

The Crunch and Amerks will play Game 2 in Rochester on Sunday.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster . For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch ), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch ) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch ).

Crunchables: Dylan Duke netted his first pro goal tonight...Daniel Walcott recorded a multi-point game (2a).

