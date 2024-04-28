Eagles Season Comes to End in 2-1 OT Loss to Canucks

LOVELAND, CO. - Abbotsford forward Chase Wouters scored the game-winning goal at the 8:46 mark of overtime to give the Canucks a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles in Game Three of the First Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs on Sunday. The win also advances Abbotsford to the Second Round, where they will now face the Ontario Reign. Goaltender Zach Sawchenko finished the game with 47 saves on 48 shots to collect his second win of the postseason. Colorado defenseman Sam Malinski scored the Eagles lone goal, while goalie Ivan Prosvetov suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 37 shots.

Some 4-on-4 action would lead to the game's first goal, as Abbotsford forward Arshdeep Bains took advantage of a cross-slot feed that would allow him to slice through the low slot before lighting the lamp with a wrister. The goal was Bains' second of the postseason and gave the Canucks a 1-0 edge at the 14:42 mark of the first period.

Colorado would pile on the chances in the second period, outshooting Abbotsford 16-11 in the middle frame. However, some strong play from Sawchenko would keep the Eagles at bay, and the Canucks headed to the second intermission still leading, 1-0.

The third period would see Colorado throw another 15 shots on goal, and this time the outpouring would pay off. With the Eagles on a power play and with Prosvetov on the bench for the extra attacker, Malinski hammered a one-timer from the blue line that would beat Sawchenko and tie the game at 1-1 with only 2:16 remaining.

For a second-consecutive game, the contest would be forced to shift to a sudden-death overtime. With 11:14 remaining in the extra session, Wouters would have a pass deflect off his skates between the circles, sending it into the back of the net, securing the Canucks 2-1 win.

Colorado finished the contest by going 1-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

