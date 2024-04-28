Belleville Sens Advance to North Division Semi-Finals for Matchup with Cleveland Monsters
April 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators have checked off another franchise first and are headed to the AHL North Division Semi-Finals for a matchup with the Cleveland Monsters (AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets).
The B-Sens advanced past the first round with a 4-3 overtime win over the Toronto Marlies on Sunday afternoon, to win their best-of-three series 2-1. As the Senators have the fourth seed in the division and Cleveland finished first, the Monsters will have home-ice advantage. That means games one and two will be played at CAA Arena in Belleville and games three through five (if necessary) will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
The best-of-five AHL North Division Semi-Finals between Belleville and Cleveland is scheduled to be played on the following dates and times:
Game 1: Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Cleveland @ Belleville (7:00 p.m. ET - CAA Arena)
Game 2: Friday, May 3, 2024 - Cleveland @ Belleville (7:00 p.m. ET - CAA Arena)
Game 3: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Belleville @ Cleveland (7:00 p.m. ET - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)
Game 4*: Friday, May 10, 2024 - Belleville @ Cleveland (7:00 p.m. ET - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)
Game 5*: Sunday, May 12, 12024 - Belleville @ Cleveland (3:00 p.m. ET - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)
*IF NECESSARY
Note that dates for games three, four and five in Cleveland are subject to change, as part of NBA Playoff scheduling at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, which is also home to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dates for those games will be finalized upon announcement of the NBA's second-round playoff schedule.
Tickets to Belleville Sens home games in the AHL North Division Semi-Finals will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre.
Upcoming Belleville Sens Box Office Hours are as follows:
Monday, April 29, 2024 - 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 2, 2024 - 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Friday, May 3, 2024 - 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Belleville Sens Season Seat Members and Flex Pack holders can access playoff tickets now through their Belleville Sens Account Manager, while fans looking for early access join the club's Playoff Ticket Mailing list.
Fans with further questions about playoff ticketing, or those looking for information on premium seating or group tickets, can also email tickets@bellevillesens.com.
Details on group tickets, 2024-25 season seat memberships or 2024-25 Business Elite memberships, are available via the Belleville Sens website, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.
You can get a full look at the Calder Cup Playoff picture via the American Hockey League website.
