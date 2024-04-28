Dylan Garand Makes 38 Saves as Wolf Pack Eliminate Checkers in Game 3

April 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Dylan Garand made a playoff career-high 39 saves on Sunday afternoon to help the Hartford Wolf Pack complete their First Round series victory over the Charlotte Checkers. The Wolf Pack used a five-on-five, powerplay, and shorthanded goal to win Game 3 3-1, advancing to the Atlantic Division Semifinals for the second consecutive season.

Just 2:39 into the third period, Mike Benning was whistled for tripping, giving the Wolf Pack their fourth powerplay of the game. The Pack connected for the third time in the series, ballooning their lead to 2-0.

Brett Berard sent a backdoor pass to Riley Nash, who settled the puck and tapped home a backhander for his second goal of the Calder Cup Playoffs at 4:21. The goal would stand as the game-winner and series winner.

For the second time in the series, the Wolf Pack jumped out to a first-period lead with the icebreaker. Mac Hollowell found Jaroslav Chmelaø just outside of the Charlotte zone, hitting the young forward with a pass. Chmelaø entered the zone and danced around Skyler Brind'Amour, who blew a tire. Chmelaø then cut to the goal and snapped home his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal at 10:10 of the first period.

Garand was tested late in the period when the Checkers were awarded the game's first powerplay. Anton Blidh flipped the puck over the glass and out of play at 17:24, taking a delay of game penalty. Garand and the penalty kill stood tall, pushing the game to the intermission with the Pack still ahead.

The netminder made twelve saves in the opening stanza.

Garand stood strong in the second period as well, making 15 saves to keep the Wolf Pack ahead through 40 minutes. Garand's best save of the period came during a stretch of four-on-four play when Casey Fitzgerald was teed up for a one-timer from the slot. Garand kicked the bid away with his right pad, keeping it 1-0 for the Wolf Pack.

Nash's goal early in the third period gave the Wolf Pack a 2-0 lead and the necessary offense to complete their series comeback.

Jake Leschyshyn was whistled for holding the stick at 13:39, giving the Checkers a late powerplay look to draw back into the game.

Berard extinguished the hopes at 14:52, making it 3-0 with the first goal of his Calder Cup Playoff career. Berard took a pass from Nash and rushed into the offensive zone on the right-wing side while shorthanded. Berard used his speed to create a breakaway before snapping a shot by Hellberg.

The Checkers quickly responded on the powerplay, however, as Brendan Perlini snapped home his first goal of the postseason from the left-wing circle at 15:37.

The Checkers pressed hard in the final moments with the goaltender pulled, but could not solve Garand.

With the victory, the Wolf Pack advance to the Atlantic Division Semifinals, where they will take on the Providence Bruins in a best-of-five series.

