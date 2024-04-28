Reign, Abbotsford Set for Pacific Division Semifinals Clash

April 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have advanced to the Pacific Division Semifinals in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs where they will meet Abbotsford Canucks in a best-of-5 series, beginning on Wednesday, May 1.

The first two games in the series will be played in Ontario at Toyota Arena, while the final three games would take place in Abbotsford, B.C. at the Abbotsford Centre.

The full schedule for the series is below, which will represent the first-ever postseason matchup between the two clubs. Ontario has advanced to the Pacific Division Semifinals for the second time in the past three seasons, while Abbotsford will play in the round for the second consecutive year after falling to the Calgary Wranglers in 2023.

The Reign defeated the Bakersfield Condors in the first round by winning two consecutive games, including a 5-1 decision at Toyota Arena on Wednesday and a 3-1 victory Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena. The Canucks moved past the Colorado Eagles in three games on Sunday afternoon to set up a series between the No. 3 and 5 seeds in the Pacific Division.

Game 1 - Abbotsford at Ontario - Wednesday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. PST

Game 2 - Abbotsford at Ontario - Sunday, May 5 at 3:00 p.m. PST

Game 3 - Ontario at Abbotsford - Wednesday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m. PST

Game 4* - Ontario at Abbotsford - Friday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m. PST

Game 5* - Ontario at Abbotsford - Sunday, May 12 at 4:00 p.m. PST

*if necessary

Fans can secure their tickets to the postseason now by purchasing a 10-ticket Flex Plan, which allows the purchaser to choose the dates they can attend. Single game tickets for Games 1 and 2 at Toyota Arena are also on sale now via AXS. For more information on all playoff ticketing options, visit the Reign's Playoff Central page.

During the 2023-24 regular season, the Reign had a record of 4-3-0-1 against the Canucks, with the teams meeting four times each in both Ontario and Abbotsford.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.