AHL Announces Schedule for Bruins' Atlantic Division Semifinals Series vs. Wolf Pack
April 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The American Hockey League has announced the schedule for the Providence Bruins' Atlantic Division Semifinal series against the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
A2- Providence Bruins vs. A5- Hartford Wolf Pack
Game 1 - Wed., May 1 - Hartford at Providence, 7:05 P.M.
Game 2 - Fri., May 3 - Hartford at Providence, 7:05 P.M.
Game 3 - Wed., May 8 - Providence at Hartford, 7:00 P.M.
*Game 4 - Fri., May 10 - Providence at Hartford, 7:00 P.M.
*Game 5 - Sun., May 12 - Hartford at Providence, 3:05 P.M.
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Tickets for the second round will be available at ProvidenceBruins.com/tickets/2024-playoffs. Every playoff game will be available for streaming on AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2024
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce AHL Pacific Division Semifinals Schedule and Tickets - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign, Abbotsford Set for Pacific Division Semifinals Clash - Ontario Reign
- Pilon scores OT winner as B-Sens knock off Marlies to advance to North Division Semi-Finals - Belleville Senators
- AHL Announces Schedule for Bruins' Atlantic Division Semifinals Series vs. Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack to Face Providence Bruins in Atlantic Division Semifinals - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers' Season Ends with Game 3 Loss to Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Dylan Garand Makes 38 Saves as Wolf Pack Eliminate Checkers in Game 3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Defeat Amerks, 4-3, in Overtime in Game 2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Belleville Sens Advance to North Division Semi-Finals for Matchup with Cleveland Monsters - Belleville Senators
- Andrew Gibson Inks ATO with Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Look to Complete Comeback vs. Checkers in Game 3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Earn 3-1 Win Over Condors - Ontario Reign
- Reign Sweep Condors On Late Tyler Madden Goal - Bakersfield Condors
- Berggren's Overtime Goal Completes Griffins' Game 1 Comeback - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- AHL Announces Schedule for Bruins' Atlantic Division Semifinals Series vs. Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Sign Quinn Wichers to Professional Try-Out
- Providence Bruins Recall Ryan Mast from Maine Mariners, Sign Reid Dyck to ATO, Sign Bryce Montgomery to PTO
- Zabaneh's First Professional Goal Puts P-Bruins Past Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Announce 2023-24 Season Awards