AHL Announces Schedule for Bruins' Atlantic Division Semifinals Series vs. Wolf Pack

April 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The American Hockey League has announced the schedule for the Providence Bruins' Atlantic Division Semifinal series against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

A2- Providence Bruins vs. A5- Hartford Wolf Pack

Game 1 - Wed., May 1 - Hartford at Providence, 7:05 P.M.

Game 2 - Fri., May 3 - Hartford at Providence, 7:05 P.M.

Game 3 - Wed., May 8 - Providence at Hartford, 7:00 P.M.

*Game 4 - Fri., May 10 - Providence at Hartford, 7:00 P.M.

*Game 5 - Sun., May 12 - Hartford at Providence, 3:05 P.M.

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Tickets for the second round will be available at ProvidenceBruins.com/tickets/2024-playoffs. Every playoff game will be available for streaming on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.