Crunch Defeat Amerks, 4-3, in Overtime in Game 2

April 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Gabriel Fortier netted the game-winner in overtime to lift the Syracuse Crunch over the Rochester Americans, 4-3, in Game 2 this afternoon at Blue Cross Arena.

The win evens the best-of-five North Division Semifinals series, 1-1.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 24-of-27 shots in victory. Devon Levi turned aside 30-of-34 in net for the Amerks. Syracuse was held scoreless on two power play opportunities, while Rochester converted on their lone man-advantage.

The Amerks were first on the board with a power-play goal halfway through the opening frame. Halverson made the initial save, but Michael Mersch eventually got his stick on the loose puck and shoved it across the goal line during a scramble in the crease.

Rochester doubled their lead at the 13-minute mark of the second period. Lukas Rousek centered the puck for Linus Weissbach to score with a wrister while all alone in the slot. The Crunch stole one back and made it a one-goal game with just 47 seconds remaining in the stanza. Phil Myers fired off a long right-point shot that Jordy Bellerive tipped in past Levi.

The Crunch opened the third period with two goals to take over the lead. The first came at the 4:59 mark when Gage Goncalves redirected another right-point shot from Myers. Four minutes later, Sean Day got the puck on the back door and chipped it into a wide-open net. The Amerks tied the game, 3-3, with 3:54 remaining in the game. Mason Jobst sped down the left wing and sent a wrister in just under the crossbar.

Syracuse won the game 10:56 into the overtime period. After the Crunch won the draw in the left circle, Declan Carlile got the puck at the left point. He sent a shot towards that net that Fortier tipped in from the slot to even the series.

The Crunch and Amerks travel to Syracuse for Game 3 this Thursday and Game 4 on Saturday.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster . For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch ), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch ) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch ).

Crunchables: Jordy Bellerive has goals in back-to-back games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.