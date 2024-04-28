Andrew Gibson Inks ATO with Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday signed defenseman Andrew Gibson to an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2024 playoffs. In addition, the Detroit Red Wings signed Gibson to a three-year entry-level contract that will begin in the 2024-25 campaign.

Gibson recently completed his Ontario Hockey League season with the Soo Greyhounds, showing 44 points (12-32-44), 58 penalty minutes and a plus-36 rating in 68 regular-season games. The 19-year-old added two assists and a plus-five rating in 11 postseason games with the Greyhounds. Gibson, a native of LaSalle, Ontario, was selected with the 42nd overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. From 2021-24 with the Greyhounds, Gibson accumulated 65 points (19-46-65), 94 penalty minutes and a plus-33 rating in 119 appearances. Gibson suited up for Team Canada at the 2023 U18 World Junior Championship and posted three assists in seven contests en route to claiming a bronze medal. During the 2021-22 season with the Soo Thunderbirds in the NOJHL, Gibson was named the best defenseman when he paced all bluelines with 51 points (21-30-51) in 40 contests. The 6-foot-4 defenseman also collected the 2021-22 NOJHL regular-season title and postseason championship.

