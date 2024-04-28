Reign Earn 3-1 Win Over Condors

April 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







Tyler Madden scored to give the Ontario Reign (2-0) their first lead of the night with 3:06 remaining in the third and give his team a 3-1 victory over the Bakersfield Condors (0-2) in Game 2 of the first round of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena.

The win advanced Ontario to the Pacific Division Semifinals, which will begin next week against the Colorado Eagles or the Abbotsford Canucks. Other Reign goal scorers in the game included Taylor Ward and Charles Hudon, while Erik Portillo stopped 23 shots in the Ontario crease to earn the winning decision.

Date: April 27, 2024

Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 1 2 3 BAK 1 0 0 1

Shots PP ONT 34 0/5 BAK 24 1/4

Three Stars -

1. Tyler Madden (ONT)

2. Taylor Ward (ONT)

3. Erik Portillo (ONT)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Oliver Rodrigue

Next Game: Pacific Division Semifinals | vs. Colorado/Abbotsford | Game Dates TBD

