Abbotsford Canucks Announce AHL Pacific Division Semifinals Schedule and Tickets
April 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
With a 2-1 victory in Game 3 of the AHL Pacific Division First Round, the Abbotsford Canucks have advanced to the Pacific Division Semifinals, where they will take on the Ontario Reign.
The Canucks have advanced to the Pacific Division Semifinals for the second-consecutive season, having finished the regular season with a 40-25-5-2 record. Ontario, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have advanced to the Pacific Division Semifinals for the fifth time in franchise history, having defeated the Bakersfield Condors in the Pacific Division First Round.
Games 1 and 2 will be held at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on May 1st and May 5th, respectively, before the series shifts to Abbotsford for Games 3, 4, and 5.
The full schedule for the Pacific Division Semifinals can be found below:
Game 1 at Toyota Arena-Wednesday, May 1 at 7pm PT
Game 2 at Toyota Arena-Sunday, May 5 at 3pm PT
Game 3 at Abbotsford Centre-Wednesday, May 8 at 7pm PT
*Game 4 at Abbotsford Centre-Friday, May 10 at 7pm PT
*Game 5 at Abbotsford Centre-Sunday, May 12 at 4pm PT
*If necessary
Tickets go on sale tomorrow, April 29th at 10:00 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased at abbycanucks.com/playoffs and start at just $37.
All five games will be available to watch on AHLTV.
