Wolf Pack to Face Providence Bruins in Atlantic Division Semifinals

April 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack and Providence Bruins will face off in the Atlantic Division Semifinals for the second straight postseason. This Division Semifinals series will follow a 2-2-1 setup, with the Bruins hosting three of the games.

The Bruins finished second in the Atlantic Division with a record 42-21-6-3. The club had a bye through the First Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season.

The Wolf Pack finished fifth in the Atlantic Division with a record of 34-28-7-3. The club eliminated the Charlotte Checkers in three games in their First Round series, winning the series 2-1 thanks to Sunday's 3-1 triumph.

This is the seventh meeting between the foes in the Calder Cup Playoffs, the most of any opponent for the Wolf Pack. The rivals met in the 1999, 2000, 2001, 2007, 2015, and 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. The Pack are 14-17 all-time in the Calder Cup Playoffs against the Bruins, while each team has won three series head-to-head.

The Wolf Pack have won each of the last two playoff series, coming in 2015 and 2023.

The series will kick off at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Wednesday night, May 1 st , with the puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. The series will shift to the XL Center a week later on Wednesday, May 8 th , with the puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.

The full Atlantic Division Semifinals series schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 1 st , @ Providence (Amica Mutual Pavilion, 7:05 p.m.)

Game 2: Friday, May 3 rd , @ Providence (Amica Mutual Pavilion, 7:05 p.m.)

Game 3: Wednesday, May 8 th , @ Hartford (XL Center, 7:00 p.m.)

Game 4*: Friday, May 10 th , @ Hartford (XL Center, 7:00 p.m.)

Game 5*: Sunday, May 12 th , @ Providence (Amica Mutual Pavilion, 3:05 p.m.)

*If nec.

Tickets for Games 3 and 4 at the XL Center will go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com .

To learn more about Wolf Pack playoff ticket strips and to be up-to-date on everything Calder Cup Playoffs, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information .

