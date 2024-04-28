Reign Sweep Condors On Late Tyler Madden Goal

April 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Tyler Madden (3rd) dashed the Condors season with a late third period goal in a 3-1 victory on Saturday in front of 6,609. With the win, the Ontario Reign advance to round two.

Seth Griffith (1st) gave the Condors a 1-0 lead in the first period on the power play, but it was all the offense the Condors could muster. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 31 of 33 in his first ever Calder Cup Playoffs start.

