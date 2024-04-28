Division Semifinal Schedules Announced for 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the eight Division Semifinal series of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The best-of-five series are played in either a 2-2-1 or a 2-3 format, unless building availability requires otherwise. In the 2-3 format, the higher seed has the option of playing either the first two games or the last three games at home.

Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

A1-Hershey Bears vs. A6-Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Game 1 - Wed., May 1 - Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 4 - Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 8 - Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05

*Game 4 - Sat., May 11 - Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05

*Game 5 - Sun., May 12 - Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

A2-Providence Bruins vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack

Game 1 - Wed., May 1 - Hartford at Providence, 7:05

Game 2 - Fri., May 3 - Hartford at Providence, 7:05

Game 3 - Wed., May 8 - Providence at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 10 - Providence at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 12 - Hartford at Providence, 3:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

N1-Cleveland Monsters vs. N4-Belleville Senators

Game 1 - Wed., May 1 - Cleveland at Belleville, 7:00

Game 2 - Fri., May 3 - Cleveland at Belleville, 7:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 8 - Belleville at Cleveland, 7:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 10 - Belleville at Cleveland, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 12 - Belleville at Cleveland, 3:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

N2-Rochester Americans vs. N3-Syracuse Crunch

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 26 - ROCHESTER 3, Syracuse 2

Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 28 - Syracuse 4, ROCHESTER 3 (OT)

Game 3 - Thu., May 2 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00

Game 4 - Sat., May 4 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00

*Game 5 - Fri., May 10 - Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C4-Texas Stars

Game 1 - Thu., May 2 - Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 4 - Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 8 - Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 10 - Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 12 - Texas at Milwaukee, 6:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

C2-Grand Rapids Griffins vs. C3-Rockford IceHogs

(Grand Rapids leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 - Sat., Apr. 27 - Grand Rapids 3, ROCKFORD 2 (OT)

Game 2 - Wed., May 1 - Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7:00

Game 3 - Fri., May 3 - Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7:00

*Game 4 - Sun., May 5 - Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5:00

*Game 5 - Fri., May 10 - Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

P1-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P7-Calgary Wranglers

Game 1 - Fri., May 3 - Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9:00

Game 2 - Sun., May 5 - Coachella Valley at Calgary, 6:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 8 - Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 10 - Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 12 - Calgary at Coachella Valley, 6:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

P3-Ontario Reign vs. P5-Abbotsford Canucks

Game 1 - Wed., May 1 - Abbotsford at Ontario, 10:00

Game 2 - Sun., May 5 - Abbotsford at Ontario, 6:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 8 - Ontario at Abbotsford, 10:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 10 - Ontario at Abbotsford, 10:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 12 - Ontario at Abbotsford, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

