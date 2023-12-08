Comets' Daws Victorious Versus Islanders in Return Game, 4-1

Utica, NY. - The Comets started the three-game weekend with the Bridgeport Islanders making an appearance in Utica at the Adirondack Bank Center. Both teams had with one win in their previous five games but it was Utica that came off a comeback victory less a week earlier and were hoping to ride the wave of momentum to start the weekend off on the right path. The game saw the return of goaltender Nico Daws who was out of action since the previous season's ending playoff game. After seventh months away from game-play, Daws and his teammates excelled in their victory against the Atlantic Division opponents, 4-1.

In the first period, the Comets scored the first goal of the contest after Tyler Wotherspoon redirected a pass from team captain, Ryan Schmelzer at 5:10. It was Wotherspoon's third goal of the season and it helped Utica to a 1-0 lead.

The Comets extended their lead at 1:24 after Clarke wristed a shot behind Islanders netminder Jakub Skarek. The goal was Clarke's seventh of the season and it was assisted by Daniil Misyul and Schmelzer. Clarke factored in again his shot was stopped by Skarek but the rebound was blasted in by Santeri Hatakka for his second goal of the season. The Islanders got onto the scoresheet after a shot by Otto Koivula found the back of the net behind Nico Daws at 12:11 to slice the Comets lead to 3-1.

As the third period rolled on, the Islanders pulled their goalie but their hopes were dashed as Max Willman scored his seventh goal of the season into the empty cage at 18:50. The game ended with the Comets holding a 4-1 victory. Daws ended the night stopping 31 of 32 shots.

The Comets are back in action on tomorrow night in Syracuse before heading home on Sunday at 3:00 PM in a rematch against the Crunch. Great seats are still available for Sunday afternoon.

