Western Mass News/Cozi TV to Broadcast Six Thunderbirds Games in 2023-24

December 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that six regular season games inside the MassMutual Center will be broadcast live on CoziTV, one of the networks of Western Mass News. CoziTV can be seen on the following channels: over the air on channel 33-2, Comcast channel 1165, Spectrum (Charter) channel 183, and Dish channel 253.

The following games can all be seen on CoziTV this season:

Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m. - Teddy Bear Toss pres. by Teddy Bear Pools & Spas

Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m. - Throwback Night pres. by MassMutual

Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m. - Hometown Heroes Night pres. by M&T Bank

Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m. - Springfield Ice-O-Topes Night pres. by Balise

Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m. - Military Appreciation Night pres. by King Gray Coach Lines

Saturday, March 9 vs. TOR, 7:05 p.m. - Pink in the Rink pres. by Baystate Health to benefit the Rays of Hope

"We could not be happier to be continuing our partnership with Western Mass News and Cozi TV again this season," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "These six nights are traditionally well-attended at the MassMutual Center, and by being able to broadcast over the air, thousands more fans will have the ability to see the action."

"Western Mass News is proud to once again partner with the Springfield Thunderbirds to showcase some of the team's signature games," said Hugh Zeitlin, News Director for Western Mass News. "The Thunderbirds are a vital part of the Western Mass community, and this gives viewers a chance to join in on the excitement if they can't make it out to the arena."

Fans looking to purchase Thunderbirds tickets can do so by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

