Rory Kerins Notches Three Points in Calgary Victory
December 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (9-10-0-0) hit the road to clash with the Calgary Wranglers (16-4-1-0), on Friday evening at Scotiabank Saddledome for the first of two weekend tilts. Manitoba was coming off a 3-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Dec. 3.
Manitoba opened the scoring at the 16:16 mark of the first period. With both sides skating four-on-four, Danny Zhilkin gathered the puck in the neutral zone and took off on a partial break. The forward showed pass before snapping the shot through the legs of a Wranglers defender and past Oscar Dansk. The goal was the lone tally of the opening frame. Manitoba took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. Collin Delia, who was making his third straight start for the Moose, saved all nine shots he faced in the opening frame.
Calgary tied the contest 1:01 into the second. With the Wranglers on the power play, Dryden Hunt found Emilio Pettersen, who ripped a one-timer past a screened Delia. The Wranglers pulled ahead with 4:15 left in the stanza. Brady Lyle's shot was knocked down in front and fell to the stick of Adam Klapka. The forward found open ice and roofed the puck. Calgary added another marker with 1:20 to play in the frame. With the Wranglers once again on the power play, Cole Schwindt won the draw and got the disc to Rory Kerins, who quickly fired it into the back of the net. Manitoba was outshot 19-5 in the middle frame and trailed 3-1 heading into the third period.
Manitoba pulled within a goal 5:46 into the final stanza. Brad Lambert grabbed the puck and attacked with speed. The forward challenged a Wranglers defender and quickly pulled the puck to the outside before firing it in off the far post. Calgary restored the two-goal lead less than a minute later. Kerins got the final touch through traffic off the point shot from Nick DiSimone. The Wranglers took a three-goal edge, as Mitch McLain redirected a shot along the ice past Delia. Schwindt was then able to find the back of the net off the rush at the 13:25 mark. Manitoba outshot Calgary by a count of 18-9 in the third period but dropped the contest by a score of 6-2. Delia was hit with the loss and ended the road contest with 31 stops, while Dansk picked up the victory and made 29 saves of his own.
Quotable
Moose Defenceman Dmitry Kuzmin (Click for full interview)
"They scored on their chances, we didn't. I think we lost some battles in front of the net. Gotta work on that for next game."
Statbook
Brad Lambert's seventh of the season places him in a tie for second in Moose goal scoring
Danny Zhilkin has recorded two or more shots in six of his past seven games
Artemi Kniazev has recorded assists in consecutive contests
What's Next?
The Moose rematch against the Calgary Wranglers on Sunday, Dec. 10. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
Prepared by Anthony Fusco
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2023
- Rory Kerins Notches Three Points in Calgary Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Shut Out IceHogs - San Diego Gulls
- Hunt Nets Two Goals In Eagles' 4-2 Victory Over Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Admirals Tame Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins Open Three-Game Weekend with 5-2 Loss to Senators - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Tripped up by Checkers, Drop Second Straight - Rochester Americans
- Sens Earn Third Straight Win, Extend Point Streak To Five Games, With Victory Over Griffins - Belleville Senators
- Iowa's Third Period Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Defeat - Iowa Wild
- Stars Skate Past Wolves on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Texas Stars
- Gulls Dominate Hogs at BMO Center - Rockford IceHogs
- Dipietro, P-Bruins Blank Phantoms for Sixth Straight Victory - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Torch Amerks 6-1 Behind Perlini Hat Trick - Charlotte Checkers
- Alex Belzile Stars in Return to Laval as Wolf Pack Storm Back to Win 4-3 in Shootout - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Downed by Stars 5-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Nylander Nabs Two as Penguins Trounce Monsters, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Take Down Bears, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Come up Short in 5-3 Loss to Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets' Daws Victorious Versus Islanders in Return Game, 4-1 - Utica Comets
- Bears' Win Streak Snapped in 4-1 Loss to Crunch - Hershey Bears
- Game Notes: MB at CGY - Calgary Wranglers
- Morning Skate Report: December 8, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Predators Assign Two to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Western Mass News/Cozi TV to Broadcast Six Thunderbirds Games in 2023-24 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Knockout Poker Tournament at Turning Stone Resort Casino January 10 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Head North for Weekend Series with Rocket - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Rockford Welcomes San Diego to Stateline for First Meeting Since 2017 - Rockford IceHogs
- Bjork out 7-10 Days with Facial Injury - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Sign Tanner Laderoute to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Condors at Reign, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #21: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Begin Six-Game Road Trip in Utica - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.