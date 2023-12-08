Predators Assign Two to Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forward Liam Foudy and reassigned defenseman Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee.

Foudy was claimed on waivers from Columbus on Oct. 21 and has appeared in 12 games for Nashville this season, tallying three assists and seven shots on goal. Stastney, a Mequon native, has one goal and a +6 rating in nine appearances for the Predators in 2023-24; with Milwaukee, he's recorded four points (1g-3a) and a +1 rating in 10 games.

The Admirals begin a four-game road-trip tonight when they visit the Iowa Wild at 7 pm from Des Moines. Milwaukee's next home game isn't until Wednesday, December 20th when they host the Wild at Panther Arena.

