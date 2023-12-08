Griffins Open Three-Game Weekend with 5-2 Loss to Senators
December 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins' Nolan Stevens and Eemil Viro battle Belleville Senators' Egor Sokolov
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Belleville Senators)
BELLEVILLE, Ontario -- A three-goal first period for the Senators was too much for the Grand Rapids Griffins to overcome in a 5-2 loss in their first game back at CAA Arena since 2018 on Friday.
Simon Edvinsson and Joel L'Esperance both scored in the contest. Edvinsson's goal was his 15th point in 19 games with the Griffins this season while L'Esperance's tally was his third in his past four games. The Griffins' fifth-straight road loss is a season-high that keeps the team looking for their second win away from home in the campaign, as they are 1-7-1-1 when playing on foreign ice.
Edvinsson put the Griffins on the board first with a shot from the top of the left circle, which slipped between Leevi Merilainen's legs at 5:37. The Senators wasted no time tying the game back up, as Matthew Boucher tipped the puck past Sebastian Cossa from the crease with 13:51 left in the opening frame.
Over midway through the period, Grand Rapids was put on the penalty kill. Belleville managed to strike again for a power-play goal and their second tally of the night when Egor Sokolov sniped a bullet past Cossa from the left face-off circle at 13:12 While behind the Griffins' net, Roby Jarventie banked the disc off Cossa's back, which bounced into the net for another Senators tally with 3:19 remaining in the period.
Roughly four minutes into the second period, L'Esperance collected a rebound and sent it into the net from the low slot, which brought Grand Rapids within one at 3:34. In the waning minutes of the second period, a shot dribbled by Cossa, which was quickly slid into the net by Josh Currie to put Belleville back up by two with 3:51 left in the period.
With the final period nearly at a conclusion, the Senators sealed a 5-2 victory over the Griffins with an empty-net goal courtesy of Maxence Guenette from Belleville's zone at 18:02.
Notes:
- Edvinsson extended his point streak (3-7-10) to seven games with his first-period goal.
- Taro Hirose's (3-7-10) point streak ended at seven games while Jonatan Berggren's (4-5-9) ended at six.
- With the loss, the Griffins are now 2-2-0-2 against the Senators all time and are 1-2-0-0 at CAA Arena.
Box Score
Grand Rapids 1 1 0 - 2
Belleville 3 1 1 - 5
1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Edvinsson 6 (Johansson, Lombardi), 5:37. 2, Belleville, Boucher 2 (Heatherington, Pilon), 6:09. 3, Belleville, Sokolov 6 (Guenette, Jarventie), 13:12 (PP). 4, Belleville, Jarventie 4 (Highmore), 16:41. Penalties-Currie Bel (tripping), 7:51; Johansson Gr (tripping), 12:49.
2nd Period-5, Grand Rapids, L'Esperance 5 (Didier, Gettinger), 3:34. 6, Belleville, Currie 2 (MacKinnon, Crookshank), 16:09. Penalties-Pilon Bel (tripping), 6:16; Kasper Gr (hooking), 11:29; Reinhardt Bel (slashing), 13:48.
3rd Period-7, Belleville, Guenette 3 (Crookshank), 18:02 (EN). Penalties-Lukosevicius Bel (tripping), 2:30; Crookshank Bel (hooking), 8:54; Czarnik Gr (slashing), 10:15; Lukosevicius Bel (high-sticking), 13:23.
Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 6-10-10-26. Belleville 12-9-9-30.
Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 6; Belleville 1 / 3.
Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 3-4-2 (29 shots-25 saves). Belleville, Merilainen 3-3-1 (26 shots-24 saves).
A-2,124
Three Stars
1. BEL Jarventie (goal, assist); 2. BEL Sokolov (goal); 3. BEL Boucher (goal)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 7-10-2-1 (17 pts.) / Sat., Dec. 9 at Belleville 7 p.m.
Belleville: 10-8-1-2 (23 pts.) / Sat., Dec. 9 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins' Nolan Stevens and Eemil Viro battle Belleville Senators' Egor Sokolov
(Belleville Senators)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2023
- Rory Kerins Notches Three Points in Calgary Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Shut Out IceHogs - San Diego Gulls
- Hunt Nets Two Goals In Eagles' 4-2 Victory Over Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Admirals Tame Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins Open Three-Game Weekend with 5-2 Loss to Senators - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Tripped up by Checkers, Drop Second Straight - Rochester Americans
- Sens Earn Third Straight Win, Extend Point Streak To Five Games, With Victory Over Griffins - Belleville Senators
- Iowa's Third Period Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Defeat - Iowa Wild
- Stars Skate Past Wolves on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Texas Stars
- Gulls Dominate Hogs at BMO Center - Rockford IceHogs
- Dipietro, P-Bruins Blank Phantoms for Sixth Straight Victory - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Torch Amerks 6-1 Behind Perlini Hat Trick - Charlotte Checkers
- Alex Belzile Stars in Return to Laval as Wolf Pack Storm Back to Win 4-3 in Shootout - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Downed by Stars 5-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Nylander Nabs Two as Penguins Trounce Monsters, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Take Down Bears, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Come up Short in 5-3 Loss to Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets' Daws Victorious Versus Islanders in Return Game, 4-1 - Utica Comets
- Bears' Win Streak Snapped in 4-1 Loss to Crunch - Hershey Bears
- Game Notes: MB at CGY - Calgary Wranglers
- Morning Skate Report: December 8, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Predators Assign Two to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Western Mass News/Cozi TV to Broadcast Six Thunderbirds Games in 2023-24 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Knockout Poker Tournament at Turning Stone Resort Casino January 10 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Head North for Weekend Series with Rocket - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Rockford Welcomes San Diego to Stateline for First Meeting Since 2017 - Rockford IceHogs
- Bjork out 7-10 Days with Facial Injury - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Sign Tanner Laderoute to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Condors at Reign, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #21: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Begin Six-Game Road Trip in Utica - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Griffins Open Three-Game Weekend with 5-2 Loss to Senators
- 'Griffins Christmas Vacation' Among Upcoming Promotions
- Griffins Begin Four-Game Road Trip with Overtime Loss to Toronto
- Tip-A-Griffin Back for 15th Edition on December 11
- Griffins Embark on Four-Game Week