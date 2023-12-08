Gulls Shut Out IceHogs

American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls matched a franchise record for largest margin of victory with a 7-0 shutout win over the Rockford IceHogs Friday night at BMO Center. San Diego is now 4-1-1-0 over their last six games and 3-1-0-0 on the current road trip. The Gulls' record now sits at 6-11-4-0.

At 20 years, seven months and eight days old, Tomas Suchanek became the youngest Gulls goaltender to post a shutout, passing Gage Alexander (Mar. 10, 2023 vs. HSK; 20 years, eight months, eight days). Suchanek's four games are also the fewest appearances for a Gulls goaltender to record a shutout. He stopped all 21 shots to earn his second consecutive win and third in four starts (3-0-1).

With 91 career assists as a Gull, Chase De Leo surpassed Kalle Kossila for third-most in Gulls AHL history after picking up three helpers on the night (0-3=3). He extended his point streak to three games (1-4=5) and has points in five of six games played this season (2-7=9).

Andrew Agozzino scored twice in the contest (2-0=2), his first multi-goal game of the season and second consecutive multi-point game. He has recorded 4-2=6 points on the current road trip and now leads Gulls skaters in points (6-13=19).

Brayden Tracey tallied a goal and two assists for a season-high three points (1-2=3). It marks his second multi-point effort in his last four games. He has 2-4=6 points in that span.

Nathan Gaucher scored his third goal in four games and earned two assists for his first professional multi-point game (1-2=3).

Judd Caulfield scored his fourth goal and recorded an assist, giving him his first AHL multi-point game (1-1=2).

Jacob Perreault netted his seventh goal and picked up his eighth assist, giving him six points in his last five games (2-4=6). Perreault now has three multi-point efforts in his last seven games and five overall this season.

Ben King scored his eighth goal and recorded his sixth assist of the season (1-1=2), giving him points in back-to-back games (2-1=3).

Nikita Nesterenko picked up his seventh assist of the campaign, his fifth in the last five games (2-5=7).

Glenn Gawdin extended his point streak to three games with an assist (2-1=3).

The San Diego Gulls wrap up their five-game road trip against the IceHogs at BMO Center on Saturday night (5 p.m. PST; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Chase De Leo

On tonight's win over Rockford:

So happy for Suchy (Gulls goaltender Tomas Suchanek). Like we spoke about before, love to see a guy like that earn it. He deserved it and I'm just happy with the way we played tonight. Just goes to show, that we just need to believe in this group. We're obviously more than capable. Just got to keep stringing along these dubs.

On the play of his line:

Yeah, I think just not waiting. We don't just want to stick our toes in the water, see how it feels, right off the bat. It's nice, obviously we had a tough time, I think, starting the game with a lead this season, so far. So, it just kind of gives our group a little chance to breath when we get up early. Honestly, I liked our full sixty.

On passing Kalle Kossila for third-most assists in Gulls AHL history:

It's awesome. If you're not first, you're last, so I still have a little ways to go. I would like to beat those other guys. Obviously, I'm buddies with them that are ahead of me. My goal here, obviously, is to get us back to playoff hockey, winning as many games as possible. Team success leads to personal success. Obviously just excited to be healthy and be back playing. That's my main focus right now, obviously. Last couple of years have been a tough go on the injury side when I haven't had to deal with that in the past. Main goal is to keep staying healthy, keep chugging along, keep turning this ship around.

On the team's effort to preserve Tomas Suchanek's first AHL shutout:

Yeah, it's huge, like I said, and for that guy. We get up with a pretty big lead, it's hard sometimes to play the right way and stick to those good habits. I think that kind of just shows the maturity of our group. Starts with the older guys, obviously, by example, but those younger guys just frickin' take the torch and are right behind us and play the right way. No matter if we're down, up, doesn't matter. We know what we need to do and we're going to have good results like we did tonight if we play that way.

On being ready for tomorrow's game:

Yeah, we'll be ready. Hope we frickin' bring it.

Goaltender Tomas Suchanek

On his historic shutout:

It feels pretty good. I'm really blessed to be on this team and play with these guys. They played really unreal in front of me and made the job really easy for me today.

On his journey to the AHL:

I still have one goal. I still think I can accomplish the goal. I was coming to this season to sign a NHL contract, which I still don't have. That is still my biggest focus and goal to have this. My job is to try and get this chance and try to play best I can and try to earn this opportunity.

On if Wednesday's game motivated him to get the shutout tonight:

Yeah, I really wanted it, but really close in Milwaukee. I know if I am going to get the chance to play here, I like really wanted that shutout because I am feeling really good now. The team is playing great. I wanted to earn it.

On the team's effort to preserve his shutout:

Yeah, this is absolutely awesome. This is a great group of guys and I really like them. When I saw them blocking the shots and doing everything they can to help me in the first period to make the shutout, I was so happy and really proud to be on this team.

On preparing for tomorrow's game:

Another game tomorrow and we need to make sure we are going to win and have another two points. It's what we need right now, to keep winning and that is our goal for tomorrow.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's win over Rockford:

It felt like a very complete team effort. I think it was a mature game by us. And I don't think we gave them a ton. Of course, we know the Chicago system here in Rockford has a lot of skill, and we're going to have to be limiting them. But, you know, I thought from a team effort perspective, it's a solid effort.

On the team's effort to preserve Tomas Suchanek's first AHL shutout:

We had about, I don't know, four great blocks in the third period. You can hear it on the bench. The guys were cheering for him. It was important that they did that for him. And as he said when we gave him the puck at the end that was a team shout out and that's you know, Tomas gets rewarded with the number but it's a great team effort.

On the first period:

We're trying to play great all the time and you can't do that if you don't start well. So, I thought that we started with the kind of intensity that we wanted to. We started by putting a lot of pressure on them and finding some success through our pressure, be able to get pucks back. And then it's fun to watch the offense start from there and see us take advantage of some rushes, take advantage of some offensive zone time. It's fun to watch.

On preparing for tomorrow's game:

It's how fast can you reset mentally because the scoreboard says 0-0 once we start tomorrow. We have a lot of respect for our opponent. We know that they're going to be extremely hungry from the start of the game. You sit here and you say match it, it's not match it. We will play our game from the start and let the business take care of itself.

