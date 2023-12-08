Iowa's Third Period Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Defeat

December 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild battled back from a two-goal third period deficit to tie the game Friday night, but the Milwaukee Admirals pulled away late and took a 4-2 win at Wells Fargo Arena. Jake Lucchini scored Iowa's first goal to send 2,571 stuffed animals flying onto the ice as a part of the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss celebration.

Iowa and Milwaukee played a scoreless first period in which the Admirals outshot the Wild 13-12.

Milwaukee scored a pair of power-play goals midway through the middle frame. Denis Gurianov put the Admirals on the board at 11:51 when his centering pass hit the skate of a Wild defender and slid under Zane McIntyre (29 saves). Mark Jankowski doubled Milwaukee's advantage 1:26 later with a backhand finish from close quarters.

The Admirals carried the 2-0 lead into the second intermission. Iowa outshot Milwaukee 27-24 through 40 minutes.

Troy Grosenick (27 saves) exited the game after two periods and was replaced by Yaroslav Askarov (11 saves) in net for the Admirals.

Lucchini sent the teddy bears flying at 7:10 of the third. After Adam Beckman sent the puck down into the corner, Lucchini stepped into the right circle and ripped a wrist shot over Askarov. Simon Johansson also earned an assist on the goal.

Andy Welinski tied the game 2:46 later with a seeing eye shot from the right point that found its way past a screened Askarov.

Egor Afanasyev scored the game-winner for the Admirals with 3:52 to play. Zach L'Heureux swatted a floating puck out of the air to Afanasyev on the back post for a forehand finish into an open net.

Jasper Weatherby capped the scoring with an empty-net goal with 20 seconds remaining.

Iowa outshot Milwaukee 40-33. The Wild went 0-for-6 with the man advantage while the Admirals were 2-for-4 on the power play.

Iowa and Milwaukee square off again on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. The first 1,500 fans receive a goalie glove oven mitt giveaway presented by Vibrant Insurance Group and KIOA.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.