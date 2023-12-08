Admirals Tame Wild
December 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI- Egor Afanasyev scored a goal and added an assist to help the Milwaukee Admirals defeat the Iowa Wild Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Admirals improved to 3-1-0-0 against the Wild this season. Milwaukee also firmed its hold on second place in the Central Division with 23 points to Iowa's 20.
Afanasyev scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal at 16:08 of the third period. Jake Livingstone's shot from the right point went to Zach L'Heureux in the right circle. L'Heureux slapped a pass to the left post where Afanasyev settled down the puck and buried it for his ninth goal of the season.
Ads forward Jasper Weatherby scored an empty-net shorthanded goal with :20 remaining, assisted by Afanasyev, to close the scoring.
Milwaukee needed to use both goalies in the game. Starter Troy Grosenick stopped all 27 shots in the first two periods. He left with an injury after the second period and was replaced by Yaroslav Askarov. Askarov stopped 11 of 13 to close the game and earn the victory.
After a 0-0 first period, the Admirals struck twice in the second period on the power play. Denis Gurianov scored his seventh goal of the season (second on the power play) when he attempted a pass from the right post through the crease of the Iowa goal. The puck bounced off a defender into the net at 11:51. Fedor Svechkov and Jordan Gross recorded the assists on the goal.
Mark Jankowski scored his first power play goal of the season at 13:17 of the second period. He skated from the left corner toward the goal mouth. He wasn't met by a defender so he got a little closer to the net and lobbed a backhander inside the opposite post for his fourth goal this season. Joakim Kemell and Gross earned the helpers.
Iowa had a chance to get on the board with 1:22 remaining in the second frame when Adam Beckman was awarded a penalty shot. However, Beckman's attempt was stopped by Grosenick.
Iowa scored a pair of goals in the first half of the third period to tie the game at 2-2. Jake Lucchini scored at 7:10 of the third frame and Andy Welinski tied the score with a shot that ricocheted off defenders at 9:56.
The Admirals road trip continues Sat., Dec. 9 with another game at Iowa. Milwaukee returns home to host the Wild Wed., Dec. 20 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2023
- Rory Kerins Notches Three Points in Calgary Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Shut Out IceHogs - San Diego Gulls
- Hunt Nets Two Goals In Eagles' 4-2 Victory Over Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Admirals Tame Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins Open Three-Game Weekend with 5-2 Loss to Senators - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Tripped up by Checkers, Drop Second Straight - Rochester Americans
- Sens Earn Third Straight Win, Extend Point Streak To Five Games, With Victory Over Griffins - Belleville Senators
- Iowa's Third Period Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Defeat - Iowa Wild
- Stars Skate Past Wolves on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Texas Stars
- Gulls Dominate Hogs at BMO Center - Rockford IceHogs
- Dipietro, P-Bruins Blank Phantoms for Sixth Straight Victory - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Torch Amerks 6-1 Behind Perlini Hat Trick - Charlotte Checkers
- Alex Belzile Stars in Return to Laval as Wolf Pack Storm Back to Win 4-3 in Shootout - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Downed by Stars 5-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Nylander Nabs Two as Penguins Trounce Monsters, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Take Down Bears, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Come up Short in 5-3 Loss to Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets' Daws Victorious Versus Islanders in Return Game, 4-1 - Utica Comets
- Bears' Win Streak Snapped in 4-1 Loss to Crunch - Hershey Bears
- Game Notes: MB at CGY - Calgary Wranglers
- Morning Skate Report: December 8, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Predators Assign Two to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Western Mass News/Cozi TV to Broadcast Six Thunderbirds Games in 2023-24 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Knockout Poker Tournament at Turning Stone Resort Casino January 10 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Head North for Weekend Series with Rocket - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Rockford Welcomes San Diego to Stateline for First Meeting Since 2017 - Rockford IceHogs
- Bjork out 7-10 Days with Facial Injury - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Sign Tanner Laderoute to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Condors at Reign, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #21: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Begin Six-Game Road Trip in Utica - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Admirals Tame Wild
- Predators Assign Two to Milwaukee
- Jankowski Recalled by Predators
- Admirals Earn Win Over Griffins
- Admirals Lose in Grand Rapids