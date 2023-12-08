Admirals Tame Wild

Milwaukee, WI- Egor Afanasyev scored a goal and added an assist to help the Milwaukee Admirals defeat the Iowa Wild Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Admirals improved to 3-1-0-0 against the Wild this season. Milwaukee also firmed its hold on second place in the Central Division with 23 points to Iowa's 20.

Afanasyev scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal at 16:08 of the third period. Jake Livingstone's shot from the right point went to Zach L'Heureux in the right circle. L'Heureux slapped a pass to the left post where Afanasyev settled down the puck and buried it for his ninth goal of the season.

Ads forward Jasper Weatherby scored an empty-net shorthanded goal with :20 remaining, assisted by Afanasyev, to close the scoring.

Milwaukee needed to use both goalies in the game. Starter Troy Grosenick stopped all 27 shots in the first two periods. He left with an injury after the second period and was replaced by Yaroslav Askarov. Askarov stopped 11 of 13 to close the game and earn the victory.

After a 0-0 first period, the Admirals struck twice in the second period on the power play. Denis Gurianov scored his seventh goal of the season (second on the power play) when he attempted a pass from the right post through the crease of the Iowa goal. The puck bounced off a defender into the net at 11:51. Fedor Svechkov and Jordan Gross recorded the assists on the goal.

Mark Jankowski scored his first power play goal of the season at 13:17 of the second period. He skated from the left corner toward the goal mouth. He wasn't met by a defender so he got a little closer to the net and lobbed a backhander inside the opposite post for his fourth goal this season. Joakim Kemell and Gross earned the helpers.

Iowa had a chance to get on the board with 1:22 remaining in the second frame when Adam Beckman was awarded a penalty shot. However, Beckman's attempt was stopped by Grosenick.

Iowa scored a pair of goals in the first half of the third period to tie the game at 2-2. Jake Lucchini scored at 7:10 of the third frame and Andy Welinski tied the score with a shot that ricocheted off defenders at 9:56.

The Admirals road trip continues Sat., Dec. 9 with another game at Iowa. Milwaukee returns home to host the Wild Wed., Dec. 20 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

