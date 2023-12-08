Bears' Win Streak Snapped in 4-1 Loss to Crunch
December 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Syracuse, NY) - Ryan Hofer scored the lone goal for the visitors as the Hershey Bears (18-5-0-0) saw their season-high nine-game win streak snapped in a 4-1 defeat to the Syracuse Crunch (13-5-0-2) on Friday night at Upstate Medical University Arena, Hershey's first loss since Nov. 12, a 4-1 home loss to Lehigh Valley. The loss also ended Hershey's six-game road win streak.
Waltteri Merelä put the hosts in front at 5:17 of the opening frame with a power-play goal by deflecting Sean Day's shot through the legs of Hunter Shepard.
Hofer tied the game minutes later when a Syracuse defender coughed the puck up in his own zone to Hofer, who fired a wrist shot that banked off the post and behind Matt Tomkins at 9:19 for Hofer's second of the season.
Mitchell Chaffee put the Crunch up 2-1 with another power-play goal at 13:01 when Gage Goncalves' rebound popped out to the left circle for Chaffee to put past Shepard.
Tristan Allard extended the lead for the Crunch to a pair of goals at 16:10 of the second period when he settled a loose puck and jammed it past Shepard at the right post.
Daniel Walcott closed out the scoring with an empty-net goal at 17:24 of the third period.
Shots finished 22-21 in favor of the Crunch. Shepard went 18-for-21 in the defeat for the Bears, only his second loss of the season; Tomkins stopped 21-of-22 shots in the victory for Syracuse. Hershey went 0-for-3 on the power play; the Crunch went 2-for-4 with the man advantage.
The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to GIANT Center to host the Cleveland Monsters for Hometown Heroes Night, featuring military-themed activities and recognition throughout the evening, on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.
