Time Change Announced for March 8 Road Game at Cleveland

August 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League and the Cleveland Monsters have announced several schedule changes, including a time change for a road game for the Hershey Bears.

Hershey's road game at Cleveland on Saturday, March 8 will now take place at 4 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game was originally scheduled to be played at 12 p.m.

