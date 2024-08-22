Time Change Announced for March 8 Road Game at Cleveland
August 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League and the Cleveland Monsters have announced several schedule changes, including a time change for a road game for the Hershey Bears.
Hershey's road game at Cleveland on Saturday, March 8 will now take place at 4 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game was originally scheduled to be played at 12 p.m.
The Hershey Bears are back-to-back Calder Cup Champions! Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and more information is available at HersheyBears.com. Single game tickets to all games at GIANT Center will go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.
