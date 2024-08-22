Game Time Changed for December 28 at Cleveland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Thursday announced that the start time for the Grand Rapids Griffins' road game at the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, Dec. 28 has been changed from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Griffins will begin the 2024-25 season at Van Andel Arena on Oct. 11 against the Milwaukee Admirals. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season will go on sale to the public later this summer through griffinshockey.com/tickets. Be sure to sign up to receive the Griffins Nation newsletters to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

